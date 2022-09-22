UK:
Bridge To Bond Facilities
22 September 2022
Morrison & Foerster LLP
John Burge and Matthew Dunlap authored an article for
LexisNexis providing up to date legal information on
bridge to bond facilities.
A bridge to bond facility is a type of acquisition financing
where the buyer requires the certainty of a fully committed
financing package, but which is intended to be replaced in the
future with a mid- to long-term financing in the form of high yield
bonds. In markets where acquisitions do not require a financing
condition, a bridge financing package (which is available to be
drawn if necessary) often remains a key component to a successful
bid.
