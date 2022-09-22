John Burge and Matthew Dunlap authored an article for LexisNexis providing up to date legal information on bridge to bond facilities.

A bridge to bond facility is a type of acquisition financing where the buyer requires the certainty of a fully committed financing package, but which is intended to be replaced in the future with a mid- to long-term financing in the form of high yield bonds. In markets where acquisitions do not require a financing condition, a bridge financing package (which is available to be drawn if necessary) often remains a key component to a successful bid.

