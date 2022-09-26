ARTICLE

We interviewed Lindsey McMurray, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Pollen Street Capital. During the interview we discussed:

Spinning out from RBS, what to avoid and how to get free WiFi...

Building a female-founded GP.

What are the core values of a sustainable GP?

The pros of selling part of a GP to a third party.

How to build right and what to avoid re raising capital.

The actual risks of having permanent capital and why it may not be so permanent.

Why social mobility is no longer a priority.

Lindsey McMurray founded Pollen Street in 2013 and is the Managing Partner as well as Chairman of the investment committee. Lindsey has been a private equity investor for 25 years with a particular focus on the Financial Services sector.

Before she founded Pollen Street, Lindsey led the team managing the £1.1bn Special Opportunities Fund within RBS and spent six years as a Partner at Cabot Square Capital, focusing on operating investments in real estate and other asset backed investments, together with investments in the Financial Services sector.

Lindsey serves as non-executive director of several portfolio companies including Shawbrook Bank, Cashflows Europe and BidX1. She has a First-Class Honours degree in Accounting and Finance and studied for an MPhil in Finance from Strathclyde University.

Outside of work Lindsey is a keen runner having successfully completed the Marathon Des Sables in 2007 and 2011. She also supports several charities with a particular focus on mentoring children in state schools, supporting climate action initiatives through producing documentary films as well as supporting the speech and language charity, Auditory Verbal UK, that provided early years therapy to her daughter Grace.

