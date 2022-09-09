European Union:
FCA's New Regime For Promoting High-risk Investments (Podcast)
09 September 2022
Reed Smith (Worldwide)
UK regulators are cracking down on misleading advertising that
encourages investment in high-risk products. David Calligan and Tim
Dolan discuss the Financial Conduct Authority's tough new rules
on financial promotions and how they fit in with the new Consumer
Duty.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
