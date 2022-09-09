UK:
Whistleblowing Podcast: Key Developments And Issues For Financial Services Firms
09 September 2022
Herbert Smith Freehills
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The latest edition of our Regulation in Focus podcast series
features Jenny Andrews, an Of Counsel in our Employment team and
Charles McGrath, a Senior Associate in our contentious FSR practice
in London. Jenny and Charles remind listeners about the statutory
and regulatory whistleblowing framework in the UK before
summarising some interesting recent case law developments and the
key issues coming out of them that financial services firms need to
be aware of. The discussion is moderated by Cat Dankos, the
Regulatory Consultant in our London FSR practice.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from UK
How To Deal With The JFSC And JFSC Investigations
Ogier
The regulatory environment is increasingly complex and often challenging for regulated businesses.
In these latest guides, Daniel Maine provides to-the-point overviews of several important aspects...
The UK Recovery Loan Scheme
Duane Morris LLP
The British Business Bank's ("BBB") Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme ("CBILS") was first introduced in April 2021. The new iteration of the Scheme, the Recovery Loan Scheme ("RLS")...