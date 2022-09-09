ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The latest edition of our Regulation in Focus podcast series features Jenny Andrews, an Of Counsel in our Employment team and Charles McGrath, a Senior Associate in our contentious FSR practice in London. Jenny and Charles remind listeners about the statutory and regulatory whistleblowing framework in the UK before summarising some interesting recent case law developments and the key issues coming out of them that financial services firms need to be aware of. The discussion is moderated by Cat Dankos, the Regulatory Consultant in our London FSR practice.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.