Mayer Brown has been working in emerging markets for decades across multiple practices and regions, helping our clients to navigate the unique challenges and opportunities associated with doing business in different markets. Our work spans a wide range of jurisdictions, parties and products – one of the main reasons we enjoy the work so much.

In this, the second edition of our quarterly Eye on Emerging Markets newsletter, we look at the growing distressed debt trading market in the Middle East, the latest developments in energy markets, Africa's green energy transition and what EU ESG regulations mean for emerging markets. These are just some of the topics that lawyers across our offices are assisting clients with right now, as they navigate the headwinds of 2022.

Click on the link below to view the newsletter:

Eye on Emerging Markets - Edition Two (ceros.com)

