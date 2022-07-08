On July 4, the UK's Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") updated the "next steps" section on its webpage on the discussion paper on Sustainability Disclosure Requirements and investment labels (DP21/4). In its discussion paper, the FCA sought feedback on the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements for asset managers and certain FCA-regulated asset owners, together with views on a proposed labelling system for sustainable investment products. The deadline for stakeholders to submit a response was in January 2022.

The FCA has updated its "next steps" to indicate that it now intends to consult on its proposed policies in this area in Autumn 2022 rather than, as originally suggested, during Q2 2022. The FCA will use the feedback to its discussion paper to help inform the development of the proposals. The FCA wants to use the additional time to take account of international policy initiatives and to ensure that stakeholders also have sufficient time to consider the issues.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.