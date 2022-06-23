Worldwide:
Operational Resilience: What's Next?
23 June 2022
Herbert Smith Freehills
We have updated our Operational Resilience timeline to include
key recent developments. Operational resilience is the ability to
'prevent, adapt, respond to, recover and learn from operational
disruptions'. Originally launched in the first quarter of 2021,
the timeline uniquely traces the emergence of operational
resilience as a regulatory concept through its subsequent growth in
importance to be a key regulatory concept today. Importantly, the
timeline looks ahead to what is next on the horizon for firms,
their third party providers, and supervisory bodies to 2026.
To view the timeline, please click here.
We continue to update the timeline several times a year. It is a
key component of our Operational Resilience hub which brings
together our insights, including blog posts and podcasts.
