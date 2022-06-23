We have updated our Operational Resilience timeline to include key recent developments. Operational resilience is the ability to 'prevent, adapt, respond to, recover and learn from operational disruptions'. Originally launched in the first quarter of 2021, the timeline uniquely traces the emergence of operational resilience as a regulatory concept through its subsequent growth in importance to be a key regulatory concept today. Importantly, the timeline looks ahead to what is next on the horizon for firms, their third party providers, and supervisory bodies to 2026.

To view the timeline, please click here.

We continue to update the timeline several times a year. It is a key component of our Operational Resilience hub which brings together our insights, including blog posts and podcasts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.