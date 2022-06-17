There are now less than 2 months to go before the sustainability changes to EU MiFID apply. These will have far reaching consequences for distribution chains and suitability assessments, not just for EU firms but also (indirectly) for non-EU (including UK) firms. There will also be a number of challenges that firms will need to address as part of their implementation projects, not least the lack of suitable data to underpin compliance and limited product ranges that can be offered to clients with sustainability preferences.

We have prepared a practical guide on the steps that firms should be considering when implementing the sustainability changes to their product governance and suitability assessment frameworks.

You may also wish to listen to our webinar, hosted jointly by ISS ESG and HSF, and read a short article (first published in Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) on these changes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.