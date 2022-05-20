Our latest podcast is a must for anyone interested in banking, innovation and digital assets. In this episode, partner Sara Hall from our London office talks to the CEO of Zodia Custody Limited Maxime de Guillebon about themes in the market, the importance of client feedback, the impact of regulation, and the role of specialist custodians.

Sara is one of a number of Walkers partners based in London who have built a leading practice specialising in digital assets from a Cayman Islands and BVI law perspective. Sara advises on the regulation of digital asset businesses, token issuances, NFTs, AML/KYC, and financial services more broadly. She was speaking to Maxime as part of Walkers' regular We Talk Banking & Finance podcast, which focuses on themes and trends in offshore finance.

You can listen to the episode below.

Listen on Amazon Music and Audible

Listen on Google Podcasts

Listen on Spotify Podcasts

You can subscribe to We Talk Banking & Finance on your usual podcast platform.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.