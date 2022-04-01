In this blog post, we round-up key forthcoming developments in the UK and at EU and International levels in financial services regulation which are expected to happen in April and May 2022.
Table of abbreviations:
|BMR
|Benchmark Regulation
|FCA
|Financial Conduct Authority
|BoE
|Bank of England
|FOS
|Financial Ombudsman Service
|
CCP
|Central Counterparty
|FPC
|Financial Policy Committee
|CoP
|Confirmation of Payee
|FSB
|Financial Stability Board
|CP
|Consultation Paper
|HoL
|House of Lords
|CPMI
|Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures
|IFD
|Investment Firms Directive (EU)
|CRR
|Capital Requirements Regulation
|IRRBB
|Interest Rate Risks for Banking Book
|DCMS
|Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport
|IOSCO
|International Organisation of Securities Commissions
|DP
|Discussion Paper
|LEI
|Legal Entity Identifier
|EBA
|European Banking Authority
|
MiFID II
|Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation II
|EC
|European Commission
|PS
|Policy Statement
|ECB
|European Central Bank
|PRA
|Prudential Regulation Authority
|ECSPR
|European Crowdfunding Service Providers Regulation
|PRIIPS
|Packaged Retail Investment and Insurance Products
|EEA
|European Economic Area
|PSR
|Payment Systems Regulator
|EIOPA
|European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority
|PSD2
|Second Payment Services Directive
|EMIR
|European Market Infrastructure Regulation
|QR
|Quick Response Code
|EPC
|European Payments Council
|
RTS
|Regulatory Technical Standards
|ESAs
|European Supervisory Authorities
|
SFTR
|Securities Financing Transactions Regulation
|ESMA
|European Securities and Markets Authority
|SoP
|Statement of Policy
