In this blog post, we round-up key forthcoming developments in the UK and at EU and International levels in financial services regulation which are expected to happen in April and May 2022.

 

1 Apr
2 Apr
4 Apr
6 Apr
8 Apr
10 Apr
11 Apr
13 Apr
14 Apr
15 Apr
18 Apr
19 Apr
20 Apr
22 Apr
27 Apr
28 Apr
29 Apr
30 Apr
2 May
3 May
4 May
6 May
10 May
23 May
25 May
26 May
31 May

 

Table of abbreviations:

 

BMR Benchmark Regulation FCA Financial Conduct Authority
BoE Bank of England FOS Financial Ombudsman Service
CCP
 Central Counterparty FPC Financial Policy Committee
CoP Confirmation of Payee FSB Financial Stability Board
CP Consultation Paper HoL House of Lords
CPMI Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures IFD Investment Firms Directive (EU)
CRR Capital Requirements Regulation IRRBB Interest Rate Risks for Banking Book
DCMS Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport IOSCO International Organisation of Securities Commissions
DP Discussion Paper LEI Legal Entity Identifier
EBA European Banking Authority MiFID II
 Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation II
EC European Commission PS Policy Statement
ECB European Central Bank PRA Prudential Regulation Authority
ECSPR European Crowdfunding Service Providers Regulation PRIIPS Packaged Retail Investment and Insurance Products
EEA European Economic Area PSR Payment Systems Regulator
EIOPA European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority PSD2 Second Payment Services Directive
EMIR European Market Infrastructure Regulation QR Quick Response Code
EPC European Payments Council RTS
 Regulatory Technical Standards
ESAs European Supervisory Authorities SFTR
 Securities Financing Transactions Regulation
ESMA European Securities and Markets Authority SoP Statement of Policy

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.