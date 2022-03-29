UK:
"The LMA: 25 Years In The Loan Market" - Chris Kandel And Matthew Dunlap Discuss The Development Of The European High Yield Market
29 March 2022
Morrison & Foerster LLP
The Loan Market Association recently published a book titled
"The LMA: 25 Years in the Loan Market", honoring its 25th
anniversary analyzing the development of the syndicated loan market
since the LMA's inception. Matthew Dunlap and Chris Kandel,
London-based finance partners at Morrison & Foerster,
contributed a chapter titled "The Development of High Yield
Documentation". They reflect on the history of the evolution
and drivers of the European high-yield notes market, along with
current trends and future outlook. Specific areas covered
include:
- The growth of the European high-yield market
- The evolution of 'super senior' and
'pari-passu' structures
- The variation of terms with regards to LMA high-yield documents
over time
- Market developments such as the recent acceptance of
'future-proofing' intercreditor agreements.
Download the chapter and access a
full copy of the book.
