- Privy Council considers reformulated test for determining scope of duty of care owed by professional advisers
- High Court considers the requirement for "awareness" in implied misrepresentation claims
- High Court finds that a claimant's "awareness" of a representation is an essential prerequisite to a claim for misrepresentation
- High Court decision in first s.90A FSMA claim to reach trial
- High Court upholds settlement agreement relating to earlier proceedings to bar counterclaim, confirming that "unknown" claims can be released
- A counterclaiming defendant can make a valid "claimant's" Part 36 offer
- High Court finds Covid-19 pandemic did not trigger a material adverse change clause in a contract for Premier League broadcasting rights
- High Court finds Covid-19 pandemic amounted to force majeure event enabling party to terminate contract for rugby broadcasting rights
