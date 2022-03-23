ARTICLE

Navigating the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) application, regulation, and compliance process can be a daunting process for start-ups and established businesses alike. Our team provides strategic, robust, and responsive administration services to help you navigate a challenging regulatory landscape.

COVID-19 and BREXIT have increased pressure on financial services firms to meet tough regulatory requirements without compromising profitability and service quality. Our experienced staff has the requisite knowledge and skills to provide effective regulatory support to all businesses operating in this highly regulated sector.

Our range of clients comprises brokerage firms, banks, insurance, market makers, authorised payment service providers, EMI (Electronic Money Institutions), proprietary trading firms, hedge fund managers, venture capital funds, and corporate finance advisers.

We have created an FCA guide to help you navigate the FCA regulation and authorisation process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.