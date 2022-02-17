The latest edition of our Regulation in Focus podcast series features two former regulators in conversation about operational resilience - Andrew Procter from Herbert Smith Freehills and Michael Sicsic from Sicsic Advisory. The discussion focuses on implementation of operational resilience requirements for the upcoming UK regulatory deadline of 31 March 2022.

Michael is the Managing Director of Sicsic Advisory, a boutique consultancy focusing on financial services risk and regulation. He is a senior executive in the field of risk and regulation and former head of supervision for the UK general insurance retail sector at the FCA.

Andrew is a partner in the (contentious) financial services regulatory team in London. He advises multinational clients on their most important strategic regulatory and risk issues, bringing uniquely strategic judgement drawn from senior leadership roles at regulators, in-house and in private practice.

To listen to the full podcast, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.