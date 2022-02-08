Cadwalader's Fund Finance team is excited to announce that Michael Hubbard has joined the practice in our London office. Mike arrives from Lloyds Bank, where he was a director in the Loan Markets team focusing on origination and distribution of fund finance products. Over his 17 years of industry experience, Mike has been responsible for originating, structuring and syndicating some of the largest fund financings in the European industry, including capital call facilities, GP financings and NAV facilities across all asset classes. We are thrilled to welcome Mike as the latest addition to our transatlantic team. Please visit here for the full press release.

