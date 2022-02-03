1 Feb EU Settlement discipline regime under the CSDR enters into force

4 Feb Deadline for responses to EBA CP on draft RTS on initial margin model validation under EMIR

6 Feb Deadline for responses to Home Office consultation on revised CHIS code of practice

Deadline for responses to IOSCO CP on recommendations related to use of innovation facilitators

9 Feb Deadline for responses to second HMT CP on Phase II of post-EU FRF review

Delegated Regulation setting out RTS on K-factor daily trading flow coefficients under IFR enters into force

10 Feb Deadline for responses to IFSB CP on exposure draft of revised standard on solvency requirements for takaful and retakaful undertakings

11 Feb Closing date for comments on EBA DP on machine learning for IRB models

Deadline for responses to EC CP on proposed listing act

12 Feb Certain provisions in EU Regulation on recovery and resolution of CCPs start to apply; various technical standards and guidelines due

13 Feb FATF Plenary and working group meetings, Paris

15 Feb Deadline for responses to FCA second CP on new consumer duty

Deadline for responses to BoE CP on amending FPC framework for O-SII buffer

16 Feb Deadline for feedback on EC's adopted proposal for a directive on banking supervision – aligning EU rules on capital requirements to international standards (review process)

Deadline for responses to BCBS CP on principles for effective management and supervision of climate-related financial risks

21 Feb Deadline for responses to HMRC CfE on the compliance and penalties regime for ISAs

22 Feb Deadline for responses to Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities consultation on reforming the leasehold and commonhold systems in England and Wales

23 Feb Deadline for feedback on EC adopted proposal for a regulation – alignment of EU rules on capital requirements to international standards (prudential requirements and market discipline)

25 Feb Deadline for responses to BoE CP on approach to tiering incoming CCPs under UK EMIR

Deadline for responses to FMSB CP on draft statement of good practice for trading platform disclosures

1 Mar FCA final rules and guidance on restricting CMC charges to financial products and services claims come into force

Deadline for responses to FCA guidance consultation on approach to compromises for regulated firms

4 Mar Deadline for responses to FCA DP on compensation framework review

Deadline for responses to ESMA CfE on DLT pilot regime

8 Mar Deadline for responses to EBA CP on draft RTS on requirements for crowdfunding service providers

10 Mar Deadline for registration of UK trusts subject to new beneficial ownership registration requirements under MLD V and discrepancy reporting against the trust UBO register commences for AML-regulated firms commences

13 Mar Deadline for responses to DWP consultation on the draft Pensions Dashboards Regulations 2022

14 Mar FCA deadline for implementation of SCA for e-commerce

18 Mar Deadline for responses to EC CP on macro-prudential framework for EU banks

20 Mar Deadline for responses to DCMS consultation on embedding standards and pathways across the cyber profession by 2025

22 Mar Deadline for responses to TPR CP on draft collective DC code of practice

Deadline for feedback on EC's adopted proposal for a regulation and for a directive – Review of the regulatory framework for investment firms and market operators

EU PEPP Regulation begins to apply

23 Mar Deadline for responses to FCA CP on strengthening financial promotion rules for high risk investments, including cryptoassets

24 Mar Deadline for response to The Insolvency Services consultation on the future of insolvency regulation

Deadline for feedback on EC's adopted proposal for a directive – Review of EU rules on AIFMs

25 Mar Deadline for feedback to EC's adopted proposal for a regulation – Review of EU rules on long-term investment funds

26 Mar Some amendments to the technical standards on SCA and CSC set out in FCA PS21/19 come into force (Articles 10, 10A and 36(6))