In this blog post, we round-up key forthcoming developments in the UK and at EU and International levels in financial services regulation which are expected to happen in February and March 2022.
|1 Feb
|
|4 Feb
|
|6 Feb
|
|9 Feb
|
|10 Feb
|
|11 Feb
|
|12 Feb
|
|13 Feb
|
|15 Feb
|
|16 Feb
|
|17 Feb
|
|18 Feb
|
|21 Feb
|
|22 Feb
|
|23 Feb
|
|25 Feb
|
|28 Feb
|
|1 Mar
|
|3 Mar
|
|4 Mar
|
|8 Mar
|
|9 Mar
|10 Mar
|
|13 Mar
|
|14 Mar
|
|18 Mar
|
|20 Mar
|
|21 Mar
|
|22 Mar
|
|23 Mar
|
|24 Mar
|
|25 Mar
|
|26 Mar
|
|30 Mar
|
|31
Mar
|
Table of abbreviations:
|AIFs
|Alternative Investment Funds
|FMSB
|FICC Markets Standards Board
|AML
|Anti-money Laundering
|FPC
|Financial Policy Committee
|BCBS
|Basel Committee on Banking Supervision
|FRANDT
|Fair, Reasonable, Non-discriminatory and Transparent
|BoE
|Bank of England
|FRF
|Future Regulatory Framework
|CCP
|Central Counterparty
|G-SIB
|Global Systemically Important Bank
|CfE
|Call for Evidence
|HMT
|HM Treasury
|CHIS
|Covert Human Intelligence Sources
|IFD
|Investment Firms Directive (EU)
|CMC
|Claims Management Company
|IFR
|Investment Firms Regulation (EU)
|CP
|Consultation Paper
|IFSB
|Islamic Financial Services Board
|CRD
|Capital Requirements Directive
|IOSCO
|International Organisation of Securities Commissions
|CRR
|Capital Requirements Regulation
|IRB
|Internal Ratings-based
|CSC
|Common and Secure Communications
|ITS
|Implementing Technical Standards
|CSDR
|Central Securities Depositories Regulation
|MiFID
|Markets in Financial Instruments Directive
|DC
|Defined Contribution (pension)
|MLD
|Money Laundering Directive
|DCMS
|Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport
|MLRs
|Money Laundering Regulations (UK)
|DGS
|Deposit Guarantee Schemes
|OCIR
|Operational Continuity in Resolution
|DLT
|Distributed Ledger Technology
|O-SII
|Other Systemically Important Institutions
|DP
|Discussion Paper
|PEPP
|Pan-European Personal Pension Product
|D-SIB
|Domestic Systemically Important Bank
|PERG
|Perimeter Guidance Manual
|DWP
|Department for Work and Pensions
|PRA
|Prudential Regulation Authority
|EBA
|European Banking Authority
|PS
|Policy Statement
|EC
|European Commission
|REP-CRIM
|Financial Crime Reporting
|ECB
|European Central Bank
|RTS
|Regulatory Technical Standards
|EIOPA
|European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority
|SCA
|Strong Customer Authentication
|EMIR
|European Market Infrastructure Regulation
|SREP
|Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process
|ESMA
|European Securities and Markets Authority
|STS
|Simple, Transparent, and Standardised
|EuSEF
|European Social Entrepreneurship Fund
|TTP
|Temporary Transitional Power
|EuVECA
|European Venture Capital Fund
|TPR
|The Pensions Regulator
|FATF
|Financial Action Task Force
|UBO
|Ultimate Beneficial Owner
|FCA
|Financial Conduct Authority
|UCITS
|Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.