UK:
European Regulatory Timeline 2022
24 January 2022
Proskauer Rose LLP
Following the turn of the new year, our UK Regulatory
specialists have examined the key regulatory developments in 2022
impacting a range of UK and European firms within the financial
services sector. The key dates have been distilled by the Proskauer
team in an easy to read timeline with our commentary.
Download: European Regulatory Timeline 2022
