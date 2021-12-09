Our Investment Funds team has advised Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company Plc, an investment fund investing predominantly in UK forestry assets, on its £130 million initial public offering and its listing on the premium listing segment of the London Stock Exchange's Main Market.

Corporate partner John Reed led on the transaction with support from senior associate Emily Airton, associate Chris Kay and paralegal Tonia Magda.

Commenting, John Reed said: "We are delighted to have advised Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company Plc on its IPO. COP26 recently underlined the huge importance of forests and afforestation projects worldwide and we are proud to have played our part in bringing the company to market as the forestry assets that the company will make a genuine and measurable sustainability, biodiversity and EGM impact in the UK."

Our Investment Funds team is one of the leading advisers to the investment funds sector, and brings together a wealth of talent covering tax, corporate, finance, regulatory and dispute resolution.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.