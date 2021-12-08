Aasmah talks to Sarah Soar, CEO of Hawksmore Investment Management, about how she accidentally landed in a career that she loves, her proactivity in promoting women in financial services and raising awareness of the career potential in the industry, but also about her role as CEO, where listening to staff and treating everyone equally is key.

Podcast host: Aasmah Mir

Aasmah Mir is an award winning broadcaster and journalist. She currently co-hosts the Breakfast Show on Times Radio and writes a regular column for The Times.

Guest | Sarah Soar

Sarah has 35 years' experience in investment and wealth management, having previously worked for Seymour Pierce Butterfield, Brewin Dolphin and JM Finn. She has held roles ranging from Investment Manager, Head of Office, Regional Managing Director, National Director, Business Development Director and Head of Investment Management. She was the first woman to be appointed to the board of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, a FTSE 250 company. Sarah is now Chief Executive of Hawksmoor.

Sarah currently sits on the board of PIMFA, the trade body of the wealth management industry, and is Chair of its Nomination Committee. In addition, Sarah is also on the Council of the Institute of Directors (IOD) where she also sits on the Nomination Committee.

Married with two daughters, Sarah is a strong supporter of diversity and inclusion and is a mentor to a number of young women in the wealth management industry.