Environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues are flying high on the boardroom agenda. The pandemic has, for many, crystalised the need to align business activities to a wider societal purpose and in service of existential challenges such as climate change. Greater political, customer and investor awareness of ESG has led to a profusion of corporate communication and product strategies. This is especially true in financial services, a sector that acts as a conduit for the global economy and holds significant gatekeeping power as a consequence. While governance requirements have been bolstered since the 2008-9 financial crisis, ESG remains a nascent field with few recognised standards.

Now, regulators are catching up. Financial institutions (FIs) operating in the UK will be required to comply with a deluge of new regulation around ESG, as early as the first half of 2022. The requirements are part of two main policy frameworks: the UK Government's recently-released Sustainable Finance Roadmap, and the European Union's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR). Some rules have been announced in detail. Others remain in development, but are likely to come into force next year.

SFDR "Double Materiality" disclosures: An ambitious sustainability policy package, the first phase of the SFDR will come into force in June 2022 and applies to any UK FI operating in the EU or transacting with EU-based clients. It will require firms to disclose to the market its impacts in two initial areas of a Sustainable Finance Taxonomy: climate change mitigation and adaptation. Four further areas will follow, with water use and protection, and the transition to a circular economy the next up. The EU's approach is built on the Double Materiality principle; it considers both the risks and opportunities of a given sustainability area for the reporting firm, and the impacts of the company on that area. Compliance with the Taxonomy will be used to determine access to sustainable finance, a rapidly growing pool of capital the UN estimates to be worth at least $3.2 trillion. The exact disclosure requirements remain vague - clarification of expectations and data parameters is much needed. In the interim, FIs must understand the kind of data they will need to collect from their borrowers, depositors, and asset operators, and what access they currently have to it.

The rules above focus on disclosure of financial firms' activities, rather than regulation of the activities themselves. However, this should not disincentivise leaders from ensuring their organisations are prepared. The lack of clarity and specificity is exactly what will make implementing these regulations challenging - institutions risk running aground from rapidly evolving rules in an already ambiguous space. Leaders must ensure their compliance and reporting functions are agile, and that robust processes are in place to collect this data from the business and from clients as requirements evolve. Not only will FIs likely face fines if they fail to properly disclose their ESG impacts, but they will also risk major reputational damage and investor pressures that could impact their bottom line.

