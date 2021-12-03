St Kitts & Nevis offers one of the oldest and most respected programmes of its kind and grants qualified applicants instant visa-free access to over 150 countries. There is no requirement to travel to St Kitts & Nevis and there are no annual residency rules to maintain the passport.

St Kitts & Nevis is offering a 23% discount for a family of four on citizenship, until the end 31 December 2021.

In 2020, As part of an island stimulus package, the St Kitts & Nevis Government introduced a temporary cost reduction to the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF), allowing a family of four to benefit from a discount of US$45,000. In March 2021, they announced this cost saving will continue until 31 December 2021.

– The cost for an applicant and spouse is now US$150,000, a reduction of US$25,000.

– The cost for a family of four has been reduced from US$195,000 to US$150,000, a reduction of US$45,000.

Not only that, but the St Kitts & Nevis Government also announced a further incentive. Until November 2022, the sale of private homes, under the St Kitts & Nevis Citizenship by Investment programme, has been approved.

This exciting change means that any private home with an appraisal value of $400,000 or more, is eligible for investors to apply for citizenship (subject to certain criteria). Therefore, for a limited period, the range of potential real estate options has never been broader!

