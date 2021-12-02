The European Commission (the "Commission") has published a letter dated 25 November 2021 confirming that it is further postponing the application of the regulatory technical standards ("RTS") supplementing the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (EU/2019/2088) ("SFDR"), from 1 July 2022 to 1 January 2023. The application of the RTS had already been delayed from 1 January 2022 to 1 July 2022 (which itself was a delay from the original timeframe) but will now be further postponed due to its length and detail, and to facilitate its smooth implementation. 

The delay to the RTS means that in-scope firms will not be required to comply with its detailed requirements, including the relevant templates applicable to Article 8 and Article 9 funds under the SFDR, until 1 January 2023.

AUTHOR(S)
Kirsten Lapham
Proskauer Rose LLP
John Verwey
Proskauer Rose LLP
Michael Singh
Proskauer Rose LLP
Amar Unadkat
Proskauer Rose LLP
