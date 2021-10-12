ARTICLE

UK: Nothing (Much) New Under The Sun? (Podcast)

In this episode of Fund Finance Friday: Industry Conversations, RBS International's Spencer Goss joins Cadwalader partner Jeremy Cross to compare and contrast the Fund Finance market pre- the Great Financial Crisis in 2008/2009 to the market today.

This episode was originally published as a video. To watch, visit https://youtu.be/hwCGXsq2b1w.

