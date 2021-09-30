UK:
FS Podcast 2: Financial Services & Competition Law
30 September 2021
Bird & Bird
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Bird & Bird
· FS
Podcast 2: Financial Services & Competition Law
Our host Simi Khagram is joined by Dr Saskia King to discuss how
collaboration in Financial Services may fall foul of
anti-competitive legislation, the asymmetric impact of PSD2, and
the hot topic that is Open Banking.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from UK
Preventing An Uncontrolled Enforcement Process
Quantuma
A $1.3bn business trading across multiple sectors and jurisdictions was exposed to foreign exchange risk and an urgent application to Court for a provisional liquidation to protect
Interest And Islamic Banking
Middle East Legal Services
In this article we shall attempt to outline the definition of interest, so called( Riba) under the Sharia or Islamic law , followed by a short survey of the laws of some Arab countries which have prohibited or permitted charging interest.