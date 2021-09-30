ARTICLE

self Bird & Bird · FS Podcast 2: Financial Services & Competition Law

Our host Simi Khagram is joined by Dr Saskia King to discuss how collaboration in Financial Services may fall foul of anti-competitive legislation, the asymmetric impact of PSD2, and the hot topic that is Open Banking.

