ESG investment in the UK's social housing sector is here to stay. It presents a unique opportunity for RPs as the sector has all the attributes which investors are desperately looking for; but it also poses some specific considerations and questions, for borrowers and funders alike.

At this panel discussion, hosted in July 2021, our expert guest speakers discussed their experiences of ESG funding and considered key points.

Our expert panel included:

Louise Forrest, Head of Banking & Finance, Winckworth Sherwood (Introductions)

Sarah Williams, Editor, Social Housing (Chair)

Rob Griffiths, Deputy Chief Executive & Chief Financial Officer, Longhurst Group

Phil Jenkins, Managing Director, Centrus

Chuka Umunna, Managing Director & Head of EMEA ESG, J.P. Morgan

Martin Watts, Director of Treasury, L&Q

Originally published 7 July 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.