In this episode, the first in our three-part EU ESG Considerations for Beginners miniseries, Akin Gump financial regulatory partner Ezra Zahabi looks at the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) and what it means for business.

Among the topics covered:

Where did SFDR start?

To whom does it apply?

Which funds are covered?

What are the disclosure requirements for funds?

What should investors know about SFDR?

