On 26 July 2021, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published its second policy statement PS21/9 in relation to the new UK Investment Firms Prudential Regime (IFPR), which will come into force on 1 January 2022. Matthew Hazell and Shazad Khan summarise the key highlights for firms.

Download the briefing document here.

How can Newgate help?

Newgate have developed a readiness assessment to undertake a gap analysis of a firm's systems and controls against the requirements identifying any remediation actions to be undertaken. To get your readiness assessment underway, please contact the Newgate team at newgatecompliance.com/contact-us.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.