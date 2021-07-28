ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

We revisit the key differences for corporate issuers between the recently updated ICMA Green Bond Principles and proposed EU Green Bond Standard.

In this infographic, we break down the key differences between the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) Green Bond Principles and the proposed EU Green Bond Standard.

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved