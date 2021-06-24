European Union:
CLO Managers Embed New EU Sustainable Disclosure Language In Docs After Investor Push
24 June 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Cadwalader Capital Markets partner David Quirolo and Financial
Services partner Michael Sholem comment on various considerations
for EU-based CLO investors and managers regarding the incorporation
of EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR)-compliant
information into their associated deal documentation.
Read the article.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from European Union
UK Government Tackles Greenwashing
WilmerHale
Yesterday the UK's Treasury Department announced the appointment of a Green Technical Advisory Group (GTAG), set up to advise and assist the UK Government in its development and implementation of a Green Taxonomy, ...