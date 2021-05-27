UK:
HM Treasury Releases Policy Design For UK Infrastructure Bank
27 May 2021
Trowers & Hamlins
In Autumn 2020 HM Treasury announced plans to establish the UK
Infrastructure Bank in order to accelerate investment in the
UK's infrastructure. The bank is expected to be launched this
spring, and ahead of this treasury has released a Policy Design
setting out the rationale for the bank and its initial areas of
focus, including the initial capital available and the rate at
which loans will be made to local authorities. The Policy Design
document can be found here.
