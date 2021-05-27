In Autumn 2020 HM Treasury announced plans to establish the UK Infrastructure Bank in order to accelerate investment in the UK's infrastructure. The bank is expected to be launched this spring, and ahead of this treasury has released a Policy Design setting out the rationale for the bank and its initial areas of focus, including the initial capital available and the rate at which loans will be made to local authorities. The Policy Design document can be found here.

