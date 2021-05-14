Welcome to Money Covered, a monthly podcast from RPC aimed at those dealing with complaints, claims and risk management in the financial services sector.

In episode 2, Ash Daniells is joined by co-host Rachael Healey and newly promoted Partner David Allinson to discuss the key news and developments in the industry for the month of April including; the FCA's plans for Special Purposes Acquisition Companies (SPACs); further published guidance in respect of final salary pension transfers and the Financial Ombudsman's 2021/22 plans and budget - with a focus on improved service delivery. We then go on to focus our main topic chosen by our guests - complaints against mortgage brokers in relation to interest only mortgages.

