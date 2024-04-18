As we emerge from the first quarter of 2024, we're pleased to share with you our latest AlixPartners U.K. Turnaround and Restructuring newsletter.

In this issue, we round up our market activity and observations after a strong, busy first three months of work with our clients. We touch on some of the persistent disruptions faced by many industries at this time, with certain sectors facing stronger headwinds to contend with in light of the consumer-facing nature of their businesses; hospitality and retail in particular will continue to wrestle with the impacts of shifting consumer behaviours as disposable incomes continue to be constrained.

We also look at some of the solutions available to companies who are seeking to boost their liquidity, cash, and EBITDA positions, as our AlixPartners colleagues explore the importance of Sales & Operational Planning (S&OP) in this climate – particularly for Private Equity in relation to their portfolio companies that may be in need of urgent operational and performance improvement.

