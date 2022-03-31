On 10 March 2022, the UK High Court held the adjourned sanction hearing regarding Smile Telecoms Holdings Limited's ("Smile") second proposed restructuring plan. Despite Smile Telecoms' first restructuring plan being sanctioned by the UK High Court back in March 2021, the African telecommunications company still faced liquidity shortages. This prompted the company to propose a second restructuring plan under Part 26A of the UK Companies Act 2006 (the "Companies Act"). The second restructuring plan would see the Smile Telecoms' group senior secured lender, 966 CO S.a. r.l. ("966"), provide additional secured funding of $35.6m and obtain all of the group's economic and voting rights, to facilitate a controlled sales process. Previously, 966 had provided additional liquidity of $63m under the terms of the first restructuring plan.

Read the full blog post.

Originally published by Restructuring Round Uo

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved