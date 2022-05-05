We have just released our monthly update podcast, in which we discuss and debate the key recent judgments likely to be of interest to financial institutions. This episode is hosted by John Corrie, a partner in our banking litigation team, who is joined by Ceri Morgan and special guest Wilkie Hollens.
- High Court finds developers did not owe duty to cryptoasset owners to enable access to lost cryptoassets
- Court of Appeal finds Quincecare duty is not limited to corporate customers and can (in principle) extend to protecting individuals
- High Court orders witness statements to be redrafted due to serious non-compliance with PD 57AC
- High Court orders banks to disclose documents under the Evidence (Proceedings in other Jurisdictions) Act 1975
- Privy Council restatement of the law on freezing and other interim injunctions
- UK: EAT orders party to disclose tribunal documents to the Press months after hearing
- Biannual Banking Litigation Update (Spring 2022)
