LIDW 2024: The Impact Of Satoshi Nakamoto On English Law

Over the past few years, the novel Blockchain technology has had a significant disruptive impact on many areas, not least English law. Having broken through the traditional dichotomy of 'property'...

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Over the past few years, the novel Blockchain technology has had a significant disruptive impact on many areas, not least English law. Having broken through the traditional dichotomy of 'property', and demanding the creating of a new 'third way', disputes before the English courts are now set to challenge traditional notions of fiduciary obligations, database rights, and more. Join the panel of experts who will discuss these recent and forthcoming developments, and share their expertise and insights on how the adaptability of English law makes it the ideal forum for litigating crypto-disputes and how the shadow of Satoshi Nakamoto may influence its development for years to come.

Find out more and register.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.