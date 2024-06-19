ARTICLE
19 June 2024

LIDW 2024: The Impact Of Satoshi Nakamoto On English Law

Over the past few years, the novel Blockchain technology has had a significant disruptive impact on many areas, not least English law. Having broken through the traditional dichotomy of 'property', and demanding the creating of a new 'third way', disputes before the English courts are now set to challenge traditional notions of fiduciary obligations, database rights, and more. Join the panel of experts who will discuss these recent and forthcoming developments, and share their expertise and insights on how the adaptability of English law makes it the ideal forum for litigating crypto-disputes and how the shadow of Satoshi Nakamoto may influence its development for years to come.

