Crowdo is a market-leading business banking platform for SMEs in emerging Asia. Nicola Castelnuovo, Co-Founder and Group CCO, joins AlixPartners' Thomas Morineaux and Paul Fanning to discuss the challenges in scaling a start-up, the key success factors for his business to date, and his thoughts on what may be on the horizon to disrupt the world of fintech.

