Podcast - Start-Up Sessions: Crowdo
07 March 2024
AlixPartners
Crowdo is a market-leading business banking platform for SMEs in
emerging Asia. Nicola Castelnuovo, Co-Founder and Group CCO, joins
AlixPartners' Thomas Morineaux and Paul Fanning to discuss the
challenges in scaling a start-up, the key success factors for his
business to date, and his thoughts on what may be on the horizon to
disrupt the world of fintech.
