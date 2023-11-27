Welcome to the latest edition of our investment management update. This publication has been tailored to highlight topical news, cases and changes in the law impacting the investment management sector.
UK
- On 30 October 2023, the FCA confirmed that it will not remove
the Long-Term Asset Fund (LTAF) from Financial Services
Compensation Scheme (FSCS) protection. The decision published in
Feedback Statement 23/7 states that investors will be
insured by the FSCS against poor conduct in relation to regulated
activities involving the LTAF. However, the FSCS said that
it would consider the matter as part of a future broader review of
the FSCS, the timing of which is unconfirmed.
FCA FS23/7: Long-Term Asset Funds (LTAFs) and Financial Services Compensation Scheme Coverage Feedback Statement
- On 30 October 2023, the FRC published guidance to
help companies better assess the materiality of risks and issues
for the purposes of financial reporting. The FRC
recommends a "holistic approach" comprising quantitative,
qualitative and sustainability-related information, with a view of
the matters that the board will prioritise over different
timescales.
FRC press release: report looks at "Materiality Mindset" for better corporate reporting
- On 30 October 2023, HM Treasury published a
feedback statement on its approach to the regulation of
crypto-assets and an update on stablecoins. The feedback
statement responds to the Government's previous consultations
on crypto-assets. The document contains timelines for legislation,
and provides greater clarity on definitions, the FCA's
authorisation process, and bringing investment advice and portfolio
management in relation to crypto-assets into the regulatory
perimeter. The Government also confirms that it will regulate
stablecoins and provides a definition of a stablecoin as a type of
crypto-asset.
Government response to the Future Regulatory Regime for Crypto-assets consultation
Government Update on Plans for the Regulation of Fiat-backed Stablecoins
- On 26 October 2023, the Economic Crime and
Corporate Transparency Act received Royal
Assent.
Read our detailed brief about the the impacts for Limited Partners and General Partners, and the next steps
Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act legislative text
- On 24 October 2023, the FCA's Chair, Ashley Alder, gave a
speech outlining the FCA's response to its review of the
UK's asset management regime. The FCA confirmed
that it will reform the UK's AIFMD regime to be more
proportionate, update and possibly rebrand the Non-UCITS Retail
Scheme (NURS) regime, and undertake various actions to support
technological improvements such as tokenisation. The FCA
will consult on its various proposals.
FCA to reform the UK's AIFMD and NURS regimes - Macfarlanes
- On 19 October 2023, the Department for Energy Security and Net
Zero published a consultation on Scope 3 carbon
emissions. The Government is seeking views on the
costs, benefits and practical issues in relation to Scope 3 (i.e.,
supply chain) emissions reporting in the UK. The
consultation forms part of the UK's endorsement and adoption of
the ISSB disclosure standards.
Government Call for Evidence on Scope 3 Emissions in the UK Reporting Landscape
- On 12 October 2023, the Competition and Markets Authority
published guidance on environmental sustainability agreements. The
guidance advises companies operating at the same level
of the supply chain on how to make agreements on climate and
sustainability matters without breaching competition
law.
CMA Green Agreements Guidance
- On 9 October 2023, the Transition Plan Taskforce (TPT)
published the final version of its TPT Disclosure Framework. The
guidance aims to provide a gold standard for companies
to report their net zero transition plans. Alongside this,
the TPT published a summary of its sectoral-specific guidance and
it will consult on sectoral deeper dives in November 2023, with
final standards due to be published in February. The
Government is expected to consult by the end of 2023 on making the
guidance mandatory for larger public and private companies,
including financial institutions.
Transition Taskforce: TPT Disclosure Framework
- On 5 October 2023, the Green Taxonomy Advisory
Group (GTAG) published its final recommendations to the Government
on the design of the UK's Taxonomy. The
recommendations summarise the conclusions of the GTAG's nine
previously published reports on different aspects of the Taxonomy.
The final report also recommends that the Government create an
advisory body or delegate responsibility to an existing
organisation within the next three to six months to assist in the
implementation of the Taxonomy.
GTAG final report
Europe ex UK
- On 24 October 2023, the EU adopted a European Green Bond
Standard. The regulation outlines voluntary disclosure
guidelines for the issuance of environmental and
sustainability-linked bonds in the EU. The standards will
be published in the EU's Official Journal soon and will take
effect a year later.
European Council press release on the adoption of the European Green Bonds Regulation
- On 18 October 2023, the European Commission said
that it will delay parts of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting
Directive (CSRD) implementation deadlines. The adoption of
the sector-specific European Sustainability Reporting Standards
(ESRS) will be delayed from June 2024 by two years and its
implementation by businesses will be delayed from 2028 for two
years. The first set of ESRS standards were adopted on 21 October
2023, when the period ended in which the EU institutions can object
to the rules. EFRAG, the body responsible for the rules, welcomed
the adoption.
European Commission press release on the 2024 Commission Work Programme
EFRAG press release on the adoption of the first ESRS
- On 17 October 2023, the European Banking Authority
(EBA) recommended that environmental and social risks should be
integrated into bank prudential regulation. The EBA's
report suggests that sustainability-related risks are becoming more
prominent and cut across the traditional risk categories such as
credit and operational risk. The EBA proposes shorter-term actions
such as the incorporation of ESG considerations into bank stress
testing and, over the longer term, suggests that modelling under
the Pillar 1 framework for minimum capital requirements should be
reviewed. The report confirms that the EBA does not
support a green supporting factor (capital discount) or brown
penalising factor (capital add-ons) for sustainability-related
risks.
EBA Report on the role of environmental and social risks in the prudential framework
- On 5 October, ESMA issued a call for evidence
on the potential for moving the EU's markets from
a T+2 to T+1 or T+0 trade settlement cycle. The
consultation will close on 15 December 2023.
ESMA Call for evidence on the shortening of the settlement cycle
- On 4 October 2023, the Dutch AFM published guidance on ESG
claims and potential greenwashing. The AFM warns that
an SFDR classification as Article 8 or Article 9 is not in itself a
demonstration of a product or strategy's ESG
credentials. The guidance outlines three principles to
properly demonstrate ESG claims. The European Commission's SFDR
review is expected to result in proposals for an explicit product
labelling regime next year.
AFM press release on the publication of Guidelines on Sustainability Claims
- On 2 October 2023, ESMA published the results of a
study into the use of ESG-related terms in fund names and
disclosure documents, as part of its broader investigation
into greenwashing. The research found an increase in fund names,
although a peak was reached in late 2021 and early
2022. The study evidences the natural language
analysis method (using Artificial Intelligence to monitor for the
use of terms in a large number of documents) that EU regulators
will increasingly use to supervise against greenwashing
risks. The report does not provide an update on the
imminent introduction of ESMA's guidance on ESG fund names and
minimum levels of sustainable investments.
ESMA Trends, Risks, and Vulnerabilities Report on ESG names and claims in the EU fund industry
International
- On 25 October 2023, the IAASB published guidance
to help companies assess materiality in relation to
sustainability-related reporting. The draft guidance is
open for consultation until 1 December 2023.
IAASB press release and FAQ on the Proposed ISSA 5000: The Application of Materiality by the Entity and the Assurance Practitioner
- There have been recent moves to consolidate the
various global ESG reporting standards. On 2 November
2023, the CFA Institute, the PRI, and Global Sustainable Investment
Alliance jointly published the Definitions for Responsible
Investment Approaches, an attempt to standardise ESG terminology.
On 18 October 2023, CDP announced that it would align its standard
with ISSB in 2024.
CFI Institute article on and links to the 5 Key Definitions for Responsible Investing guidance
CDP and environmental disclosure standards and frameworks guidance page
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.