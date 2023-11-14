In this timely episode Paul Griffin is joined by Professor Peter McBurney. Peter is a professor of computer science at King's College London and is a leading expert and consultant on a range of issues linked to artificial intelligence, the metaverse and cryptocurrencies. In this episode Peter joins Paul to discuss the issues regarding AI and employment, touching in the main themes that HR professionals deal with in relation to AI's role within the workplace.

