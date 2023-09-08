As noted in our previous alerts "Marketing Crypto-Assets in and Into Europe: MiCA, the EU's New Uniform Crypto Code" and "Doing Crypto Business in Europe: MiCA, the EU's New Uniform Crypto Code – Part 2", the European Union (EU) Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) was published in the Official Journal of the European Union on 9 June 2023. MiCA is a major step toward an EU-wide uniform code governing crypto-assets (such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and stablecoins) and crypto-asset service providers (CASPs).

MiCA's effect will not be limited to CASPs themselves. It will also have an impact on anyone who wishes to acquire voting rights or capital in a CASP above any of the thresholds identified in MiCA. This will require regulatory approval under MiCA before an acquisition above that threshold can completed. Prudent acquirers will also want to use MiCA as the touchpoint for undertaking regulatory due diligence on EU CASP acquisition targets.

Those familiar with the provisions on the acquisition of a qualifying holding in an investment firm under the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive and similar provisions for EU banks, insurers and mutual fund managers will see similarities with the MiCA regime and with rules governing the acquisition of UK crypto businesses noted in "Buying a UK Crypto Business: The New Regulatory Hurdles".

When do the MiCA obligations take effect?

Although MiCA came into force on 29 June 2023, there is a period of time before its provisions come into effect:

The provisions governing asset-referenced tokens (ARTs) (broadly, stablecoins) and e-money tokens will apply from 30 June 2024 .

. The provisions governing the remaining crypto-assets will apply from 30 December 2024.

Which types of crypto-asset business are subject to acquisition restrictions under MiCA?

The new MiCA requirements will apply to the acquisitions of CASPs and also to the issuers of ARTs.

Which regulatory authorities have powers under MiCA?

Although MiCA is an EU regulation which, unlike an EU directive, does not require a member state to make laws, rules or regulations to give it effect in that member state, the exercise of day-to-day administrative powers under MiCA falls within the jurisdiction of each member state's national competent authority (NCA). The EU supervisory authorities have legislative powers under MiCA and, indeed, the European Banking Authority (EBA) and European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) have published draft regulations in the form of regulatory technical standards (RTS) under MiCA on the acquisition of CASPs and ARTs. (These are discussed below.)

How does an acquirer determine whether a target is a CASP?

The most likely way will be to identify whether the name of the CASP appears in a register maintained by the relevant NCA, which shows that the NCA has authorised that CASP under MiCA.

A CASP will require authorisation under MiCA where its occupation or business is the provision of one or more of the following crypto-asset services to clients on a professional basis:

custody and administration of crypto-assets on behalf of clients

operation of a trading platform for crypto-assets

exchange of crypto-assets for funds or other crypto-assets

execution of orders for crypto-assets on behalf of clients

placement of crypto-assets

reception and transmission of orders for crypto-assets on behalf of clients

provision of advice on crypto-assets

provision of portfolio management on crypto-assets

provision of transfer services for crypto-assets on behalf of clients

We discuss these activities in our alert "Doing Crypto Business in Europe: MiCA, the EU's New Uniform Crypto Code – Part 2".

How does an acquirer determine whether a target is an issuer of an ART?

Issuers of ARTs include any natural or legal person or other undertaking who issues a type of crypto-asset that is not an electronic money token and that purports to maintain a stable value by referencing another value or right or combination of values or rights.

What level of control triggers the acquisition approval requirements under MiCA?

The requirements under MiCA apply when any person intends to acquire a proportion of voting rights or capital in a CASP or an issuer of an ART that reaches or exceeds 20%, 30%, 50% or 100%. The requirements also apply where the thresholds are met by a group of persons acting in concert or the voting rights or capital are acquired indirectly.

What new requirements will be imposed by MiCA?

If a holding reaches or exceeds a threshold, then the acquirer must notify the relevant NCA of the proposed acquisition, disclosing relevant information, as discussed below. The NCA will then assess the notification and may either oppose or approve the acquisition.

What information must be included in the notification for an acquisition of an issuer of ARTs or a CASP?

A notification of proposed acquisition of an issuer of ARTs or a CASP should include an indication of the size of the intended holding, as well as information prescribed in RTS issued by the EBA, for ARTs, and ESMA, for CASPs. Following the initial notification, the NCA has wide discretion to request additional information.

Both the EBA and the ESMA published draft forms of their relevant RTSs in consultations published on 12 July 2023. The current form of the draft RTSs envisions reduced information requirements where the proposed acquirer has been assessed by the same NCA within the previous two years or is subject to ongoing supervision by the NCA. In these situations, the notification should only include information specific to the acquisition in question. If this is not applicable, then the information identified in the RTS is required. (We set this out in Appendix 1 below.)

What will the NCA consider when assessing a proposed acquisition?

Whether an acquisition is approved will be based on the NCA's assessment of:

the reputation of the proposed acquirer

the reputation, knowledge, skills and experience of any person who will direct the business of the issuer of ARTs or the CASP as a result of the proposed acquisition

the financial soundness of the proposed acquirer

whether the issuer of ARTs or the CASP will be able to comply with the requirements of MiCA

whether the acquisition could increase the risk of money laundering or terrorist financing

What is the expected timeframe for approval/denial of permission for an acquisition?

The NCA will acknowledge receipt of a completed application within two working days and assess the proposed acquisition within 60 working days of the acknowledgment.

As discussed above, the NCA may request additional information, which will allow them to suspend the assessment period until the additional information has been received (and not by more than 20 working days for EU applicants or 30 working days if the proposed acquirer is situated outside the EU).

If the NCA chooses to oppose the acquisition, it must notify the proposed acquirer within two working days.

In total, then, the maximum period for the assessment of a proposed acquisition will not exceed 94 working days from the date the NCA is notified.

Will MiCA have an impact on due diligence?

Even now, member state laws implementing the Fifth EU Anti-Money Laundering Directive (AMLD5) provisions on crypto firms will be relevant when buying a CASP because the AMLD5 imposes regulatory obligations on a CASP. These include obligations connected with standard and enhanced customer due diligence and reliance and record-keeping, which an acquirer will need to include as part of its regulatory due diligence in addition to related items under the general law, such as provisions governing anti-bribery.

MiCA, however, extends the type of CASP subject to regulatory obligations. It also imposes additional obligations, such as a general obligation to act honestly, fairly and professionally and to act in the best interests of clients. It also includes ongoing disclosure requirements, stringent prudential requirements, and various organizational and governance requirements. There are also requirements around outsourcing of operational functions. In addition to these general obligations, there are also specific obligations depending on a CASP's specific business, e.g., for crypto custodians. For further discussion, see our alert "Doing Crypto Business in Europe: MiCA, the EU's New Uniform Crypto Code – Part 2".

These additional regulatory obligations will necessarily increase the regulatory obligations and corresponding risk under EU law for CASPs. From this, it will follow that acquirers of and investors in EU CASPs will be required to undertake more thorough due diligence than is currently the case.

Appendix 1

Information about the proposed acquirer

Where the proposed acquirer is a natural person Personal details (e.g., name, DOB, address, CV, etc.). A statement containing specified information about the suitability of the acquirer and any undertaking controlled by it in the last 10 years (e.g., past criminal convictions/investigations, civil or administrative decisions or sanctions, bankruptcy/insolvency procedures, etc.). Details of the person's current financial position, business activities, financial interests and financial information on undertakings directed or controlled by the person. Description of the financial and non-financial interests in the target or any current members of the management body, shareholders or holders of voting rights in the target. Any interests/activities that may conflict with the interests of the target and any proposed methods for managing these conflicts of interest. Links to any politically exposed person. Links to any politically exposed person. Where the proposed acquirer is a legal person Name of legal person, legal entity identifier, address of registered office and contact details for communications regarding the notification. Name and contact details principal professional adviser used to prepare the application. Any public registrations or authorisations within the group of the proposed acquirer, with registration numbers or equivalent means of identification. Corporate documents/agreements governing the legal person and a summary explanation of the legal form of the legal person and its business activities. Anti-money laundering and counterterrorist financing policies and procedures. Details of the persons who effectively direct the business of the proposed acquirer and ultimate beneficial owners. A statement containing specified information about the suitability of the proposed acquirer (e.g., past criminal convictions/investigations, civil or administrative decisions or sanctions, bankruptcy/insolvency procedures, etc.). Details of the legal person's business activities, financial interests and financial information on undertakings directed or controlled by the applicant. Description of the financial and non-financial interests in the target or any current members of the management body, shareholders or holders of voting rights in the target. Links to any politically exposed person. Any interests/activities that may conflict with the interests of the target and any proposed methods for managing these conflicts of interest. Shareholding structure of the proposed acquirer and the identity, shareholding and voting rights of all shareholders exerting significant influence. Should include a detailed organisational chart of the group structure where relevant. Annual financial statements for the last three financial years. Where the proposed acquirer is a trust Details about the trustees who manage assets under the terms of the trust document (e.g., name, DOB, address, contact details, CV, etc.). Details about each person who is a settlor, beneficiary or protector of the trust property (e.g., name, DOB, address, contact details, etc.). Copy of the document establishing and governing the trust. A description of the main legal features and functioning of the trust. A description of the investment policy of the trust and possible restrictions on investments. Applicable anti-money laundering and counterterrorist financing policies and procedures. Where the proposed acquirer is an alternative investment fund Details of the investment policy and any restrictions on investments. Details about the identity and position of the persons responsible for making investment decisions (e.g., name, DOB, address, contact details, CV, etc.). Applicable anti-money laundering and counterterrorist financing policies and procedures. Description of the performance of qualifying holdings previously acquired by the alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) or UCITS (undertakings for the collective investment in transferrable securities) management company on behalf of the AIFs or UCITSs they manage. Where the proposed acquirer is a sovereign wealth fund Details of the investment policy and name of ministry, government department or other public body in charge of determining the investment policy. Details of the names and positions of individuals in high-level administrative positions in the ministry, government department or other public body in charge of determining the investment policy (e.g., name, DOB, address, contact details, CV, etc.). Details of influence exerted by the ministry, government department or other public body on the day to day operations of the sovereign wealth fund. Applicable anti-money laundering and counterterrorist financing policies and procedures.



Information about the proposed acquisition

Information required by all qualifying acquisitions Identification of the target entity. Details of the proposed acquirer's intentions with respect to the proposed acquisition. Specified information regarding the shares of the target entity owned before and after the proposed acquisition. Any action in concert with other parties. Content of intended shareholder's agreements. The proposed acquisition price and the criteria used when determining such price. A copy of the contract of acquisition. Analysis of the perimeter of consolidated supervision of the group. Analysis of the impact of the proposed acquisition, including on the ability of the target entity to provide timely and accurate information to the NCA. Specified information on the sources of funding for the proposed acquisition. Identification of the target entity. Details of the proposed acquirer's intentions with respect to the proposed acquisition. Additional information for qualifying holdings of up to 20% Document on the strategy of the proposed acquirer regarding the proposed acquisition, intentions toward the target entity and the financial position of the proposed acquirer. Additional information for qualifying holdings between 20% and 50% Document on the strategy of the proposed acquirer, including the same information as above as well as (i) details on the influence the proposed acquirer intends to exercise on the financial position, strategic development and allocation of resources and (ii) a description of the proposed acquirer's intentions and strategy toward the target entity. Additional information for qualifying holdings of more than 50% A three-year time horizon business plan, including strategic development plan, estimated financial statements and the impact of the acquisition on the corporate governance and general organisational structure of the target.



