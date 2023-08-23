Adam Sanitt has written a briefing discussing the highly anticipated Law Commission's Digital assets: Final report. It highlights the need for clarity and legal certainty for those dealing with digital assets and analyses the proposed new approach that might make the UK a jurisdiction of choice for DeFi and other digital asset structures.

This article was originally published by TechCrunch.com. It can also be accessed here.

