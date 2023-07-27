In terms of next steps, the FSB and International Monetary Fund (IMF) will deliver a joint report to the G20 in September 2023 which will inform a coordinated policy approach which takes into account the full range of risks posed by cryptoassets. The FSB will also continue to work with its peer standard setters, conducting follow-up work where necessary. An annex to the covering policy note accompanying the standards sets out a shared workplan . [17 Jul 2023]

The high level recommendations touch upon the key objectives that an effective regulatory and supervisory framework should achieve, but are high-level and flexible so that they can be incorporated into a wide variety of regulatory frameworks.

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) has published its final recommendations for the regulation, supervision and oversight of cryptoasset activities and markets. The recommendations are based on the principle of ‘same activity, same risk, same regulation'. They are presented in two sets:

Topics covered included cryptoassets and sustainable finance. The Indian Presidency emphasised the need to consider macrofinancial implications of cryptoassets along with financial stability concerns. Additionally, a roundtable was organised to discuss and deliberate on some of the key questions pertaining to cryptoassets, in an open and candid manner. [19 Jul 2023]

The G20 has published details of the third meeting of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) held under the Indian Presidency during 17-18 July 2023 in Gujarat.