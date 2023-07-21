The paper notes that 93% of surveyed central banks are engaged in some form of CBDC work and more than half are running concrete experiments or working on pilots. In addition, the report shows that most central banks see potential value in having both a retail CBDC and a fast payment system, and that there could be 15 retail and nine wholesale CBDCs publicly circulating in 2030. The survey further shows that, to date, stablecoins and other cryptoassets are rarely used for payments outside the crypto ecosystem. [11 Jul 2023]

BIS has published a report presenting the results of a survey of 86 central banks conducted in late 2022 about their involvement in central bank digital currency (CBDC) work, as well as their motivations and intentions of potentially issuing one. The survey also asked about central banks' assessment of the use of stablecoins and other cryptoassets in their jurisdictions.

The report starts by introducing the BISIH and how it operates. It then presents the different CBDC projects, splitting them into retail and wholesale as well as domestic and cross-border use cases. For each category, the key insights and lessons learnt are presented from the perspectives of desirability, feasibility and viability. In conclusion, a gap analysis seeks to guide the BISIH, central banks and other policy makers on what should come next in terms of CBDC experimentation. [11 Jul 2023]

BIS has published a report on how the BIS Innovation Hub (BISIB) is helping central banks on their CBDC journeys and discusses the lessons learnt so far.

The report has three key takeaways. First, the crypto ecosystem is subject to a high degree of fragmentation and is characterised by congestion and high fees. Second, despite an original ethos of decentralisation, crypto and decentralised finance (DeFi) often feature substantial de-facto centralisation, which introduces various risks. Third, while DeFi mostly replicates services offered by the traditional financial system, it amplifies known risks. [11 Jul 2023]

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has published a report submitted to the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors which reviews the key elements of the crypto ecosystem and assesses its structural flaws. It then goes over the risks posed and discusses options for addressing them. It also identifies data gaps and discusses ways to alleviate them.

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) has published a letter from its Chair, Klaas Knot, to the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors in advance of their forthcoming meeting. In the letter, Mr Knot announced that the FSB had finalised its recommendations for the regulation, supervision and oversight both of crypto-assets and markets and of global stablecoin arrangements, among other matters; these would be issued the following Monday, 17 July 2023 and will include a workplan of activities which the FSB and its fellow standard setting bodies (SSBs) will undertake to further advance the regulatory and supervisory approach. Attention will then move to global implementation of those standards in order to avoid a fragmented regulatory system. [13 Jul 2023]