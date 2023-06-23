UK:
Regulation Tomorrow Plus: FCA Policy Statement On Financial Promotions (Podcast)
23 June 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright
On 7 June 2023, the government published The Financial
Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) (Amendment)
Order 2023 which is the statutory instrument which extends the
scope of the UK's financial promotion regime to cover
cryptoassets. The day after the statutory instrument was published,
the FCA published Policy Statement 23/6 which sets out the near
final FCA rules that will apply to such communications together
with a guidance consultation. In this latest Regulation Tomorrow
Plus podcast, Hannah Meakin, Haris Karacosta and Simon Lovegrove
discuss the FCA's Policy Statement and the four routes to
lawfully communicate cryptoasset promotions to UK consumers.
