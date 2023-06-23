On 7 June 2023, the government published The Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) (Amendment) Order 2023 which is the statutory instrument which extends the scope of the UK's financial promotion regime to cover cryptoassets. The day after the statutory instrument was published, the FCA published Policy Statement 23/6 which sets out the near final FCA rules that will apply to such communications together with a guidance consultation. In this latest Regulation Tomorrow Plus podcast, Hannah Meakin, Haris Karacosta and Simon Lovegrove discuss the FCA's Policy Statement and the four routes to lawfully communicate cryptoasset promotions to UK consumers.

