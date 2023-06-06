Adam Sanitt has written an article discussing the Court of Appeal judgment in Tulip Trading Limited v Bitcoin Association For BSV & Ors [2023] EWCA Civ 83 [2023] EWCA Civ 83 which considers whether bitcoin developers owe fiduciary duties to users. The briefing sets out how this dispute arose, what may happen when the facts come to be established and how this will affect the future of cryptocurrency, and digital assets more widely, in the United Kingdom.

An abridged version of the article was published in IFLR on May 16, 2023. The full article can be accessed here.

