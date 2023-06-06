UK:
Tulip Trading Litigation: Do Bitcoin Developers Owe A Fiduciary Duty To Users?
06 June 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright
Adam Sanitt has written an article discussing the Court of
Appeal judgment in Tulip Trading Limited
v Bitcoin Association For BSV & Ors [2023] EWCA Civ 83
[2023] EWCA Civ 83 which considers whether bitcoin developers
owe fiduciary duties to users. The briefing sets out how this
dispute arose, what may happen when the facts come to be
established and how this will affect the future of cryptocurrency,
and digital assets more widely, in the United Kingdom.
