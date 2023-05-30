Mr Loong succeeds Andrew Walton, who leaves the HKEX in July 2023. He will report to HKEX Group Head of Emerging Business & FIC, Glenda So. In his role, he will oversee the development of the digital assets ecosystem in HKEX's markets, including digital product offerings and building robust digital infrastructure. [19 May 2023]

The HKEX has announced that Andrew Loong has joined as Managing Director and Head of Digital Assets.

To facilitate collaboration between the Government, industry and academia on CBDC research, the HKMA plans to establish a CBDC Expert Group, comprising leading academics from local universities who will contribute valuable insights on the key policy and technical issues surrounding CBDC, such as privacy protection, cybersecurity and interoperability. [18 May 2023]

While the actual outcome and results of the pilots may evolve over time, the HKMA aims to share the key learnings with the public at Hong Kong FinTech Week in November 2023. The HKMA plans to conduct more rounds of pilots with the industry in the future.

The firms will work on 14 pilots spanning across six categories, namely, full-fledged payments, programmable payments, offline payments, tokenised deposits, settlement of Web3 transactions and settlement of tokenised assets. The HKMA will work closely with various stakeholders to examine the use cases, implementation and design issues relating to the e-HKD. The outcomes and insights gained from each pilot will help enrich the HKMA's perspective in order to determine whether to introduce the e-HKD.

A total of 16 firms from the financial, payment and technology sectors have been selected to participate in the first round of pilots for 2023. The HKMA's Chief Executive, Eddie Yue, gave opening remarks at the commencement event of the pilot programme which was attended by senior executives of the 16 selected firms.

The HKMA has announced the commencement of a pilot programme for the retail central bank digital currency (CBDC), ie, the e-HKD. The pilot programme is a key component of Rail 2 of the HKMA's three-rail approach in paving the way for the possible implementation of the e-HKD in the future.

HKMA concludes consultation on proposed amendments to AML/CFT Guideline for AIs The HKMA has published the conclusions to its consultation (see our previous update) on proposed amendments to the Guideline on Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Financing of Terrorism (For Authorised Institutions) (AML/CFT Guideline). The proposed amendments are to provide guidance to authorised institutions (AIs) in light of the recent enhancements to the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance (AMLO) (see our previous update). The revised AML/CFT Guideline (in mark-up) is set out in the annex to the HKMA's conclusions paper and will be published in the Gazette on 25 May 2023, to take effect on 1 June 2023 (at the same time as the amended AMLO). The key comments in the consultation surround the following areas (among others): Digital identification system – The HKMA clarified what is meant by a “digital identification system that is recognised by the HKMA”, and whether technology solutions being used by AIs for remote customer on-boarding would be recognised digital identification systems.

Beneficial ownership of a trust – Concerns were expressed over the new definition of “beneficial owner” in the AMLO in relation to trusts and similar legal arrangements, particularly the removal of the 25% threshold for trust beneficiaries resulting in more persons needing to be verified by AIs. Additional guidance is provided in the AML/CFT Guideline regarding class of beneficiaries and reasonable measures to verify trust beneficiaries.

Politically exposed persons (PEPs) – The HKMA has fine-tuned the proposal by removing the regulatory requirement for senior management approval when AIs decide to disapply enhanced due diligence measures to former PEPs. The HKMA will consult the industry later this year on a new guidance paper relating to PEPs.

Virtual assets (VAs) and virtual asset service providers (VASPs) – The HKMA has clarified the requirements to be complied with by AIs (including registered institutions) with regard to VA-related activities, and the application of the updated SFC guideline on AML/CFT requirements for licensed corporations and VASPs, which will be published shortly.

Bearer shares and nominee directors – The HKMA provided clarification on the proposed amendments in relation to bearer shares, nominee directors and nominee shareholders, and how the proposed amendments would affect the way customer due diligence is conducted if a business relationship involves bearer shares, nominee directors or nominee shareholders. AIs are welcome to use existing channels to raise any further AML/CFT questions. The HKMA will consider whether any issue raised is of wider industry interest that may warrant further guidance and, if so, the appropriate channel for providing such guidance. [16 May 2023]