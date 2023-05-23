HKMA hosts inaugural Data Summit for banks The HKMA hosted its inaugural Data Summit on 4 May 2023, which formed part of the "Fintech 2025" strategy to encourage the active use of alternative data and promote the development of a data-driven economy. Over 260 senior representatives from more than 60 banks attended. The discussions at the summit were centred around three primary themes, with the aim of paving the way for the provision of better financial services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and promoting financial inclusion in Hong Kong: Streamlining banking operations through digitalisation;

Enhancing data analytics capabilities with the use of alternative data; and

Developing innovative products and services. During the summit, the HKMA noted that the Commercial Data Interchange (CDI) had facilitated more than 3,100 loan applications (amounting to about HK$2.8 billion) since its launch in October 2022. The CDI facilitates enterprises, in particular SMEs, to share their commercial data at different data sources with banks, thereby enhancing their access to financial services. To banks, such alternative data accessible via the CDI opens up new opportunities to streamline their operations and enhance their risk management processes (see our previous updates here and here). The HKMA plans to diversify CDI data sources with the introduction of new data providers covering government, logistics and catering services data. [4 May 2023]

