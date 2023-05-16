The following are some of the SFC's initiatives:

The SFC has published a synopsis of a one-on-one discussion between Bloomberg and Ms Julia Leung (CEO of the SFC) on 27 April 2023. Ms Leung discussed the SFC's regulatory priorities and ongoing initiatives in relation to fostering resilience and market integrity, enhancing Hong Kong's competitiveness as an international finance centre, and embracing sustainability and innovation. She suggested that capital market players should 'go tech, go green and stay resilient'.

Should AIs wish to implement other authentication measures (such as biometric authentication), they are welcome to discuss with the HKMA prior to implementation. [25 Apr 2023]

Having discussed with the industry, the HKMA considers that there is a need for card-issuing AIs to strengthen security controls over the binding of payment cards to new mobile payment services. Specifically, card-issuing AIs are required to conduct additional authentication (on top of the input of correct card data and the one-time password) to confirm that the cardholders have indeed given the instructions to bind their cards with new payment services. This is required to be implemented as soon as practicable and in any case no later than 31 May 2023.

The HKMA has issued a circular to require authorised institutions (AIs) to strengthen security controls over the binding of payment cards to contactless mobile payment services (such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay), in view of the increase in the number of fraud cases relating to such means of payment.

HKMA and Police jointly host sharing session with banking industry on innovative approaches to enhancing response to fraud The HKMA and the Hong Kong Police Force (Police) have co-hosted a high-level sharing session with the banking industry on new and innovative approaches to enhancing the ecosystem response to fraud. The session highlighted the common purpose of both public and private sectors in addressing the elevated threats especially from digital fraud. There was also strong support among stakeholders for further joint efforts in the fight against deception to collectively prevent the use of the financial system for scams and to chase and intercept the illicit proceeds. The HKMA has been working closely with the Police and the banking industry through public-private partnerships. Among others, the Fraud and Money Laundering Intelligence Taskforce (FMLIT) was established in 2017, with 23 retail banks (including all virtual banks), currently participating. The FMLIT has facilitated information sharing and data analytics, which helped increase the number of intelligence-led suspicious transaction reports by 319% in 2022 compared with 2021, leading to an increase of 113% in criminal proceeds restrained or confiscated. The participants are committed to working closely with all stakeholders to promote public awareness of evolving modus operandi of deception cases and support innovative ways of anti-deception efforts.? They include: enhancement of Scameter alerts to customers for payment transactions (see our previous update on the launch of Scameter);

encouraging more banks to adopt data analytics through AMLab (see our previous update) and other innovative approaches to real time monitoring of suspicious accounts;

launching a sharing platform of corporate mule account information among banks; and

enhancing banks' contribution to the 24/7 stop-payment mechanism and assistance to the Police's investigation work. The HKMA has also recently commenced an AML Suptech pilot on mule account network analytics, testing the use of multi-bank data and technology to help further manage the risks of mule account networks at the systemic level. [21 Apr 2023]