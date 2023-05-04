As noted above, a fintech firm will be subject to regulation if it carries on regulated activities by way of business in the UK. The FCA general guidance indicates that a firm will carry on business only where it has an establishment in the UK, but it also states that a person based outside the UK may be carrying on activities in the UK even if they do not have a place of business in the UK, for example by means of the internet or other telecommunications system or by occasional visits. In that case, it will be relevant to consider whether the firm satisfies the by-way-of-business test. This test looks to factors such as degree of continuity, which, in the context of cross-border business, considers time spent in the UK, use of offices, and other similar factors. The person may be able to rely on the "overseas persons exclusions", although these are narrow and currently under review.

One clear exception to note is that, in the case of regulated mortgage contracts, even if the contract provider is outside the UK, when the residential property on which the mortgage is secured is in the UK, the provider will be subject to UK regulation.

For payment and electronic money (e-money) services, the FCA guidance indicates that FCA authorisation or Payment Services Regulation registration is not required by non-UK payment institutions seeking to provide payment services and e-money services to UK customers from a location outside the UK.

The Financial Promotion Restriction, noted above, does have an extraterritorial effect and applies to any financial promotion that is "capable of having an effect in the UK". Currently, the promotion of payment services and e-money services is not subject to the Financial Promotion Restriction.