SFC Interim Head of Intermediaries gives keynote speech on securities regulation in Web3 era, discussing SFC's stance in relation to DeFi and centralised VATPs The SFC has made available a keynote speech delivered by its Interim Head of Intermediaries, Mr Keith Choy, at the Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2023 regarding securities regulation in the Web3 era. Mr Choy reiterated that the SFC recognises the opportunities presented by Web3 and fully supports the use of novel technologies to deliver financial services and products in Hong Kong. He discussed the SFC's regulatory stance and policy initiatives in relation to decentralised finance (DeFi) and centralised virtual asset trading platforms (VATPs). DeFi Potential challenges with regulating DeFi include identifying who should be accountable when things go wrong, in particular in light of the pseudonymous nature of DeFi and the cross-border nature of DeFi products. The SFC's view is that as long as a DeFi activity falls within the scope of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, it will subject to the same regulatory requirements applicable to a traditional finance activity. The person operating or performing the DeFi activity would therefore be subject to the SFC's licensing requirements and regulations. To understand who to hold to account, the SFC will look at the substance of the DeFi arrangements (on a case-by-case basis after understanding the inner workings of the DeFi protocol) rather than how they are labelled, as some DeFi protocols may be decentralised in name only. Proposed new VATP regime The SFC looking to implement a new licensing regime for centralised VATP platforms which enable trading in non-security tokens. When the regime comes into force on 1 June 2023, all centralised VATPs operating in Hong Kong, regardless of whether they offer trading in security tokens or non-security tokens, must be licensed by the SFC. The SFC will review responses received on its consultation paper on the proposed regulatory requirements for VATP operators, which closed on 31 March 2023, with a view to implementing a robust regime which is fit for purpose and strikes a balance between investor protection and support for innovation.

The proposed regime incorporated the existing regulatory requirements under the current opt-in regime, with certain amendments to account for market developments (including the recent crypto-related failures) and lessons learnt from operating the existing regime. The SFC proposes to relax the professional investor licence condition to allow VATPs to serve retail investors subject to additional guardrails. [14 Apr 2023]

