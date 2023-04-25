The FCA and the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) have announced plans to support the education of fin-fluencers on the risks involved in promoting financial products. The FCA and ASA will engage with influencers and their agents to provide clear information about what could be an illegal financial promotion. The materials include an infographic , designed for influencers, which sets out what they should check before accepting brand deals for financial products and services. Influencer agents and the Influencer Marketing Trade Body will be invited by the FCA to an open roundtable discussion on illegal financial promotions. [6 Apr 2023]

FCA: Business Plan 2023/24 The FCA has published its Business Plan for 2023/24. The Business Plan sets out the how the FCA will deliver the second year of its three-year Strategy. The FCA's Annual Report later in the year will report on progress against the activities set out the previous year's Business Plan and will provide the latest data against its outcomes and metrics. The Business Plan highlights key uncertainties including: volatility around inflation and interest rates; the risk of increasing unemployment; the cost of living crisis; and market volatility as geo-political tensions continue. With regard to specific challenges, the FCA says that it will remain alert to potential problems in wholesale markets, and to the potential longer-term impacts of rising interest rates and elevated inflation. In terms of prioritising its work, the FCA will continue to pursue three focus areas: reducing and preventing serious harm; setting and testing higher standards; and promoting competition and positive change. Where additional resources are available, the FCA says it will also focus on these four commitments: preparing financial services for the future; putting consumers' needs first; reducing and preventing financial crime; and strengthening the position in global wholesale markets. The Business Plan also specifically mentions that in preparation for increasing regulatory oversight of cryptoassets, the FCA will be investing in additional skills to help it deliver to this new remit. On deferred payment credit (exempt buy-now-pay-later (BNPL)), the FCA will design and begin to implement its approach. Finally, the FCA also notes that its headcount has grown from around 3,800 at the beginning of 2022 to nearly 4,500 at the end of March 2023. [5 Apr 2023]

#Cryptoassets